11-year-old’s lemonade stand raises more than $500 for FOX4 Love Fund for Children

BELTON, Mo. -- An 11-year-old boy opened up a lemonade stand Monday in Belton.

It makes sense when the weather is so hot outside -- but this story gets better. He did it all with the hopes of helping other kids.

Grayson Michael took the proceeds from his lemonade sales and donated them to the FOX4 Love Fund for Children.

"It's two days before school, and I wanted to make the money for Love Fund for Kids that don't have school supplies to get school supplies," Grayson said.

He said he did the same fundraiser last year and brought in about $300. The goal on Monday was to top that -- and he definitely did.

A family friend told FOX4 at the end of the day he raised just over $500!

