As FBI, local police investigate potential threat, former agent issues reminder of consequences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Reddit post claiming to produce a mass shooting at a local Walmart went viral over the weekend.

It’s author wrote out a plan to walk into a local Walmart with AR-15’s and 22 pipe bombs, adding that the FBI will never find them.

It was posted Friday and has since not only gained the attention of the community and local law enforcement -- but also the FBI.

"During 911, we were concerned with some information we had called a Phoenix memo, with some potential leads that the FBI could have followed," former FBI agent Michael Tabman said.

"We’re very sensitive to the possibility of there being a threat somewhere and not acting upon it. So if someone lets us know that someone made a terror threat, they’re going to investigate it."

Tabman told FOX4 that a threat of that nature could result in a felony and prison time.

"It’s still going to cause a situation where further damage could occur," Kansas City resident Joe Martin said. "The problem is there are so many of them now; it’s hard to keep up with every post."

"I think that’s another problem with social media," Martin continued. "It makes people feel like they’re behind some type of protective shield. There’s a lack of a normal filter, and people say all kinds of crazy stuff that they would never say in person."

The FBI released this statement in response to the threat:

"The FBI is aware of the incident and is providing all available resources to vet the threat in conjunction with our local law enforcement partners. Like all threats, the FBI takes these incidents very seriously."

If you have any information about the post in question, you are asked to call your local police station.