Audit leads to Lawrence making more than $60 million in changes

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence officials made adjustments to more than $60 million in transactions after auditors scrutinized the city’s finances.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the auditing firm RSM found the city couldn’t reconcile its different cash accounts for all of 2018. The auditors found the city’s processes for tracking its finances weren’t strong enough to ensure it had accurate financial records for the entire year.

The auditors didn’t find fraud had occurred.

After the city made more than 200 changes totaling $63.2 million, auditors certified the city’s 2018 books were accurate. Mayor Lisa Larsen said the city needs to ensure it follows a corrective action plan from the auditors.

Larsen asked city staff for a follow-up report after six months. She said she is confident the city’s staff can to correct the issues.