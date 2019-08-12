× Clear the shelter: Adopt any pet at Wayside Waifs for just $35 this Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve been considering adopting a pet, this weekend may be the perfect opportunity.

Wayside Waifs is participating in the Hill’s National Clear the Shelters pet adoption event Saturday, Aug. 17. This means all pets at the shelter cost just $35 to adopt.

The adoption event runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The shelter will be closed Friday to ‘purr-pare’ for Saturday’s event.

