Customers face parking issues at popular Olathe store

OLATHE, Kan. -- There aren't very many cars in the parking lot of the Southwest Plaza in Olathe Monday but on Saturday, it overflowed with vehicles.

Shoppers looking to do bargain hunting at the It's $5" and Maj-R Thrift stores.

Over the weekend, several shoppers had to shell out more than expected, after their cars were towed.

"Very sad because it's too much money," Gabby Ramirez said.

Both Ramirez and Mark Rinke said they were legally parked when their cars were taken away. But said they still had to pay Knights Towing over $200 to get their vehicles.

"Never got an answer on why it was towed. They showed us a picture of it. In the picture, it shows the yellow lines that were within," Mark Rinke said.

Knights Towing didn't want to speak on camera and neither did anyone at "It's $5. But Knights Towing said it only tows cars when someone requests their service.

The towing company has a written agreement with It's $5 and Maj-R Thrift to tow away unwanted cars on their lots.

It's $5 adds that cars blocking driveways and dumpsters in the lots have been problematic.

While Rinke doesn't agree with the towing of his car, he does attribute some of the parking problems to what he calls "barely visible parking lines."

"The lines in this parking lot are absolutely horrible. Especially as you get further out. For as many people that shop here on Saturdays at It's $5, there needs to be something done about it. The parking lot is atrocious," Rinke said.

Rinke said he'll still shop at It's $5, but will just be more cautious.

"They've got some great deals. I may just avoid it on the Saturdays and the days it's busy," Rinke said.

Olathe police say companies have the right to tow cars on private property.