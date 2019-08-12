Farmfare shares a delicious recipe for a healthy, easy dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roasted acorn squash with fresh sage

Ingredients:

1 or 2 acorn squashes depending on squash size

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (or enough to coat) Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste

3 or 4 sages leaves chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Trim ends off the acorn squash, half squashes, and spoon out seeds.

Cut halves into 1/2” arches and place in a bowl.

Coat each arch in olive oil and place in a single layer on a cookie sheet.

Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Roast in oven for about 20 minutes or until the squash turns golden brown on the bottom side.

Pull from the oven and immediately sprinkle sage on the hot squash.

Hasselback Potatoes

Ingredients:

Baby Potatoes

3 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 or 5 Garlic Cloves chopped

Fresh herbs (Reserve some for garnishing) Salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Set a potato on a cutting board and place chopsticks or wooden spoons on either side.

Make several vertical cuts - without cutting through the potato - use the chopsticks or spoons to avoid cutting too deeply.

Place potatoes with the cut side up on a cookie sheet, or other oven safe pan.

In a small bowl, combine melted butter, oil, herbs (saving some for garnish), and garlic. Drizzle this over potatoes and then use a pastry brush to get all that goodness down into the slits of the potatoes.

Sprinkle with salt, and put in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden and crispy. Garnish with remaining herbs and serve right away.

Dijon roasted pork tenderloin with shallot cream sauce

Ingredients:

Pork Tenderloin

2 Tablespoons of Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons of dried rosemary

1 Tablespoon of garlic

Salt and Pepper to taste

Shallot cream sauce

3 Tablespoons Butter

2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

2 Tablespoons chopped shallot

2/3 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Tablespoons Garlic

1 Tablespoon Chopped Parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Place tenderloin on a parchment lined cookie sheet and generously it with salt and pepper.

In a separate bowl, combine the 2 Tablespoons of Dijon, rosemary, and garlic.

Using a pastry brush, coat tenderloin with Dijon mixture.

Place in the middle of your oven and cook for 10-15 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees.

Remove tenderloin from oven and let it rest for at least 3 minutes before slicing.

Helpful tip: a way to determine the APPROXIMATE cooking time is to multiply the weight of the tenderloin by 5.5 - the outcome is the approximate cooking time. For instance, if you have a tenderloin that weighs 2.6 pounds, the cooking time is (2.6 x 5.5 = 14.3) 14.3 minutes, or just over 14 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add shallots and cook for 2 minutes, add garlic, Dijon, salt, and cream. Cook until sauce thickens a bit. Add parsley then spoon over pork and serve.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.