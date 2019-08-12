Independence police identify hit and run victim, ask for help finding suspect vehicle

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police have identified a woman who was killed in a hit and run crash early Sunday morning.

Misty Collins, 30, of Independence was killed in the crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. near US-24 Highway and Kiger Road.

At the time of the crash, police said the vehicle left the roadway and hit Collins as she was walking on the shoulder of the road. The driver then fled the area.

Now, police say the suspect vehicle appears to be a black older model pickup, possibly a 1995-2002 Chevy S-10 of GMC Sonoma.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777 or email them at leads@indepmo.org.