KC Public Library announces Legal Aid help dates for Jackson County property tax appeals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library has announced several dates where members of the public wanting to file a property tax appeal in Jackson County can get help from Legal Aid of Western Missouri.

The increase in property taxes has been an ongoing frustration for some homeowners, with many saying their property values have increased so much that they may be forced to leave their homes if the decision is not overturned.

More than 30,000 property owners have filed appeals and the deadline has been extended until Sept. 3. Legal Aid said that nine people stopped by their first help session, so they’ve scheduled seven more sessions.

Anyone wishing to seek help on how to file an appeal is asked to go to one of the following sessions:

Wednesday, Aug. 14

2-4 p.m.

Southeast Branch, 6242 Swope Parkway

Thursday, Aug. 15

1-3 p.m.

Central Library, 14 W. 10th St.

Monday, Aug. 19

2-4 p.m.

Lucile H. Bluford Branch, 3050 Prospect Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

North East Branch, 6000 Wilson Rd.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

2-4 p.m.

Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

9:30 -11:30 a.m.

Waldo Branch, 201 E. 75th St.

Thursday, Aug. 29

2-4 p.m.

Westport Branch, 118 Westport Rd.