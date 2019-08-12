Lawrence police identify 2-year-old boy who died after being left in hot car, no arrests

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department have now identified the 2-year-old who died Sunday evening after being left in a parked vehicle.

Officers went to the 3300 block of Iowa Street just after 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911.

When emergency crews arrived, they determined the child, identified as Devonte Lashawn Tuner, had died. The police department says that investigators have contacted family and are working to figure out what happened.

Police said the child was not with his parents at the time of the incident but was under the care of family members. No arrests have been made at this time.

The police department hasn’t explicitly said that this is a hot car case, but the high temperature in Lawrence on Sunday was 88 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The American Academy of Pediatrics says that temperatures inside a car can rise as many as 20 degrees in 10 minutes. A child’s organs start to shut down at 104 degrees, and they can die at 107 degrees.

Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. said “this serves as a reminder to please take extra care when exiting your vehicles. Especially this time of year when temperatures are high.”

Police are continuing to investigate.