× Nelly is coming to KC this fall and tickets start at just $20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri rapper Nelly is coming to Kansas City this fall.

The rapper will be at the Power and Light District Friday, Oct. 25.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and you must be 21 to attend.

Ticket go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are just $20. There are additional ticket options that range from $55-$100.