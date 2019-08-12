No arrests made in wild brawl caught on camera at Kansas City QuikTrip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A large group of car-lovers were caught on video showing no love to each other at a Kansas City QuikTrip over the weekend.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

Early Saturday morning, a large group started fighting and throwing punches at the gas station. After a brawl in the parking lot, the crowd of dozens swarmed the inside of the store on Front Street.

"I see people fighting, and then all of a sudden somebody gets hit with a bottle," Jhonatan Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he was hoping to use his drone to capture some of the cars parked at the store for his YouTube channel, but instead he captured the brawl with his cell phone.

"People then just started rushing into the QuikTrip. And as that was going on, the workers were trying to stop the people from coming in," he said.

Videos of the scene show people fighting in the parking lot, someone having a bottle broken over their head, others being body slammed on a car just before a large group flees into the store.

Once inside the store, more punches were thrown. The crowd eventually ended up in the storeroom.

QuikTrip spokesperson Mike Thornbrough told FOX4 the incident was "premeditated" and that they've never seen anything like this before at a Kansas City location.

Thornbrough said that a security guard was not at the location the night of the incident. He also added no customers or workers were injured.

Kansas City police responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but no arrests were made. KCPD said many of the people involved in the incident left before they arrived.