No dirty dishes: Healthy breakfast ideas that you can make ahead of time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolate & strawberry overnight oats

Ingredients:

for 1 serving

½ cup rolled oats

⅓ cup almond milk, or preferred milk

¼ cup greek yogurt

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

Optional: stevia 1 tsp

2 strawberries, diced

Directions:

In a mason jar, fill with rolled oats, almond milk, Greek yogurt, cocoa powder, and maple syrup. Add stevia. Stir until well combined.

Place diced strawberries on top and seal jar.

Soak the oats overnight.

Place in fridge until ready to eat.

Enjoy!

Strawberry and chocolate breakfast bites

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 1/2 cups blanched almond flour*

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 TBS ground flax

3 large eggs — at room temperature

1/4 cup mashed very ripe banana — about 1/2 small banana

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

Mix-ins: Up to 1 cup of fresh or frozen fruit — such as blueberries, raspberries, or diced strawberries; if using frozen, no need to thaw OR 1/2 cup of smaller, harder mix-ins, such as chopped dried fruit, nuts, and chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line 10 cups in a standard 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.

Place the coconut oil in a medium, microwave-safe bowl. Heat just until melted, then set aside to cool to room temperature.

In a large, separate bowl, whisk together the gluten free flour (almond), baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and ground flax seed.

To the bowl with the coconut oil, add the eggs, banana, maple syrup, vanilla, and vinegar. Whisk until smooth. If the oil resolidifies, warm it in the microwave in short, 5-to-10-second bursts, until it melts again.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, then pour in the wet ingredients. By hand with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, stir just until combined and the flour disappears. Fold in strawberries and chocolate chips.

Bake at 350 for 10 mins

Cocoa power bites

Ingredients:

2 cups of rolled oats

2 TBS honey

1 tsp coconut oil

2 tsp cocoa powder

1 tsp Flax seed

1 cup of nut butter of choice

Directions:

Mix oats, nut butter, and flax together. In a separate bowl, mix coconut oil, honey, and cocoa powder. Combine both bowl of ingredients. Roll into ball. Refrigerate overnight or a couple hours.

Breakfast Egg Muffins

Ingredients:

cooking spray

6 eggs

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup cooked chopped spinach excess water removed or bell peppers

1/2 onion diced

1/3 cup turkey sausage

1/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

diced tomatoes or salsa

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat 6 cups of a muffin tin with cooking spray or line with paper liners.

Crack the eggs into a large bowl. blend the eggs until smooth.

Add the spinach, turkey sausage and cheese to the egg mixture and stir to combine.

Add garlic salt and oregano

Divide the egg mixture evenly among the muffin cups.

Bake for 15-18 minutes or until eggs are set.

Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator until ready to eat. Top with diced tomatoes or salsa

Breakfast burritos

Ingredients:

1/2 (16oz) package breakfast sausage

6 eggs, scrambled

6 tablespoons shredded Cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons salsa

6 whole wheat tortillas

1/2 onion

1 chopped bell pepper

Directions:

Cook turkey sausage as specified on the package.

Satue onions and bell pepper

Add scrambled eggs, cheese and salsa. Stir to combine.

Spoon egg mixture evenly down center of each tortilla; roll up.

Wrap in aluminum foil and freeze

To re-heat- place in oven at 375 for 15 or unwrap and microwave

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.