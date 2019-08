Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for food that's tasty and healthy, check out Ruby Jean's Juicery. Owner Chris Goode stopped by FOX4 on Sunday to show off a new acai bowl they'll be selling in their new Whole Foods location. Here are the ingredients they put in the bowl:

Acai Berry

Almond Butter

Banana

Granola

Cashew

Dark chocolate

Dried cranberries

Honey