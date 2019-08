KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer has come and gone. Now it’s time for kids to head back to school and begin another year of learning. Be sure to make time to take one of those treasured first day of school photos. Once you do, we’d love to see them. We’ll be sharing them all week on the FOX4 Morning Show.

Please note that they may not appear immediately. Each one must be approved by a member of the FOX4 web staff before they appear in the gallery.

39.099727 -94.578567