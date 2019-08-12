Residents at KCK’s Rosedale Towers pay it forward to longtime resident who treats everyone like family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The residents at one Kansas City, Kansas high-rise apartment complex are like family, and there's one resident in particular who is always there for everyone.

"She is constantly helping people," Frances Sharon said of Carmen Siers.

Sharon nominated Siers for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award as a way to show how thankful she and the rest of the residents are for her.

While accepting the award that comes with $400 cash, Siers said she had been praying for extra funds this month.

