Royals will kick off 2020 season in Chicago against the White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will open the 2020 season on the road in Chicago.

Major League Baseball released the 2020 schedule Monday that features a Royals match up with the White Sox on Thursday, March 26.

Season starts earlier than ever

The commissioner’s office also said Monday all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. A full slate was scheduled in 2018 but two games were postponed.

The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track for Oct. 20-28.

The All-Star Game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14.

Other noteworthy games

Previously announced, the Cubs and Cardinals will play two games in London in June.

The Yankees and White Sox will play Aug. 13 at a ballpark next to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

A Little League Classic between the Red Sox and Orioles is set for Aug. 23 Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.