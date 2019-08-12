× Thousands enjoy final day of US Gymnastics Championships, witnessing history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was an unforgettable weekend for gymnastics fans. Thousands flocked to Kansas City to see the top athletes in the sport perform.

Before wrapping up the final day of the meet, folks enjoyed time outside Sprint Center at Fan Fest. From bouncy houses to face painting, Gymnastics Championships Fan Fest was a kids’ dream.

“It’s an amazing experience,” Tai Engles said.

Sunday afternoon was about the fans — but they came to see the top gymnasts in the country compete for gold.

Headliner Simone Biles lived up to the billing.

“To see the best of the best and to see some big skills being released and never done is awesome,” Jennifer Asher said.

Biles made history on Friday, becoming the first gymnast to land a double twist, double somersault dismount from the balance beam.

Then on Sunday, she became the first woman to ever land a triple-double in competition during her floor routine.

“It’s really amazing to be a part of history when we’re so young,” Shauna Evenson said.

Kansas City also made history this weekend, too.

USA Gymnastics said the Sprint Center said attendance records for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships with a total of 33,894 spectators piling into the venue over the four-day competition.

Many were happy to witness history. Asher is already looking ahead to the future.

“They’re dialed in. They’re trying new stuff, seeing what works, what doesn’t work. We’ll see what 2020 brings us,” she said.

Just like Biles, young girls are hoping, one day, they’ll be tumbling on the big stage.

“You’re getting seen by a lot of people. If you’re their favorite, it feels really special to be their favorite,” Evenson said.

39.099727 -94.578567