Two metro gymnasts make US women’s national team following championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After impressive performances at the U.S. Championships, two metro gymnasts are joining the national team.

Sixteen-year-old Kara Eaker, from Grain Valley, and 15-year-old Leanne Wong, from Overland Park, were selected to the team Sunday night.

2019-20 Senior Women's National Team:

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Kara Eaker

Morgan Hurd

Sunisa Lee

Grace McCallum

Riley McCusker

MyKayla Skinner

Trinity Thomas

Leanne Wong pic.twitter.com/tcG1zyUbcE — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 12, 2019

This weekend, Wong took fifth in the all-around competition with 111.250 points, and Eaker took tenth with 108.1.

Aleah Finnegan, a 16-year-old from Lee’s Summit, also competed at the championships this weekend, taking 13th in all-around with 107.6. All three teens train at GAGE Center in Blue Springs.

In events competition at the U.S. Championships, Wong took third in balance beam and fifth in vault and uneven bars. Eaker took second in balance beam just one point behind six-time national champion Simone Biles.

Biles once again dominated at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Her two-day total of 118.500 was nearly five points clear of 16-year-old Sunisa Lee in second and more almost seven points ahead of third-place finisher Grace McCallum.

Plus, she made history more than once. The five-time Olympic medalist became the first woman to ever land a triple-double in competition during her floor routine Sunday night.

On Friday, the 22-year old became the first gymnast to attempt and land a double-double dismount off of a high beam.

Kansas City also made history this weekend, too.

USA Gymnastics said the Sprint Center said attendance records for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships with a total of 33,894 spectators piling into the venue over the four-day competition.