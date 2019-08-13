× 2020 hopeful Kristen Gillibrand to hold reproductive rights town hall Sunday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Presidential hopeful Sen. Kristen Gillibrand is making a stop in Missouri to talk about reproductive rights.

Gillibrand, who has made women’s issues the forefront of her presidential bid, will hold a town hall Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. A location for the town hall has yet to be announced.

The Gillibrand campaign said that the New York Senator would be meeting with providers, patients, doctors and nurses before holding the town hall.

In May, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that outlaws abortion after the eighth week of pregnancy. The bill makes exceptions for the life of the mother, but does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

“Until the day that we no longer have abortions in this country, I will never waver in the fight for life,” Parson said during a rally with supporters prior to the legislation’s passage.

The law has drawn sharp criticism from pro-choice advocates and a lawsuit from the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. The ACLU is also trying to get the issue on the ballot for a state wide vote in 2020.

The Gillibrand campaign cited the abortion ban as a reason for her visit.

“Now more than ever, women’s reproductive and human rights are under attack,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “In Missouri, I will stand with the women, providers, patients and the men who support them, to fight not just to protect our rights, but expand them.”

