9-year-old boy and woman, both from Kansas City, killed in crash involving semi in Cameron

CAMERON, Mo. — A crash involving a semi truck claimed the lives of two people from Kansas City, one of whom was a 9-year-old boy.

Savion Spearman-Lathrop, 9, and Desari Lathrop, 29, were both killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Cameron.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi driven by Kenneth Ethridge, 59, of California, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of US 36 and Bob F. Griffin Road in Cameron around 4:30 a.m.

The semi then continued driving west on US 36 when a 2009 Honda CRV driven by Lathrop hit the rear end of the semi. The semi stopped on the shoulder and the Honda overturned, partially ejecting the driver.

Desari Lathrop and Savion Spearman-Lathrop died at the scene of the crash. Neither of them were wearing seat belts.

A passenger in the Honda, 3-year-old Ariana Hill, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.