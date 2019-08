× Death investigation underway after police find two men dead inside Independence home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A death investigation is underway in Independence after police say they found two men dead at a home Monday night.

Police say they were dispatched to Devonshire Place near Pembroke Crescent West around 9:30 p.m. to check on someone’s well-being.

First responders found two men dead inside the home.

Police have not yet identified the two men or said how they died.