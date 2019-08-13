Exclusive video shows the room were Kansas City 8-year-old was shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Eight-year old Brian Bartlett is the 89th homicide victim and the youngest person to be killed by gun violence this year.

The child was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, and now people in the community are trying to find clues that will lead police to his killer.

Bartlett was lying in bed with his mom when more than a dozen bullets pierced through the wall next to mattress where the child was, killing him and injuring his mother. See footage from inside the home in the video player above.

Police said a car caught on a nearby security camera pulled up to Bartlett’s house, slowed down and opened fire.

On Tuesday, a mighty army of people who are fed up with the violence in Kansas City went door to door, trying to find someone who might have information about the shooting death of the 8-year-old.

Someone knows who did this.

“I am talking to the young ladies,” community activist Ron Hunt said. “You know that your boyfriend did this. Turn this guy in. Turn him in. It is up to you because you have kids. Turn this guy in.”

To tell on a killer is not snitching: That is the message from community members and law enforcement officials who say that mindset allows dangerous criminals to continue terrorizing the streets of Kansas City. It could be just one tip that helps.

“If there is some problem we can solve for you, if you don’t feel safe, we want you to tell us that so that we can provide you a layer of protection and safety so that you can come tell us what you know,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Police have not gotten many tips so they need the public’s help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Bartlett’s killer or killers. The TIPS Hotline number is 816-474-TIPS and all tips are anonymous.

Brian’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral.

