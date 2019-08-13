Update: Independence police say they’ve located the family of woman found walking

*Update: Independence police say they have identified the woman, and she is back with her family.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they found walking through town Tuesday morning.

Police said they found the woman near East 37th and Canterbury.

They added that they think she has dementia and is non verbal.

First responders took her to an area hospital, but they need your help identifying her and locating her caretaker.

If you recognize this woman, please call (816) 836-3600.