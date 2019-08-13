KCK hotel manager details encounter with armed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The manager at the Kansas City, Kansas Country Inn and Suites said he called police Tuesday immediately after a man told him he had committed a crime and planned to commit more.

The manager told FOX4 he wasn't able to go on camera, but he did say the encounter was the last thing he ever expected.

He said around 9:30 a.m. a white man who was about 5 feet 9 inches tall and bald walked into the hotel.

According to the manager, the man, who appeared to be angry and disheveled, walked up to the desk and mentioned that he needed to tell them something.

The suspect allegedly told the manager he had just killed his wife, and reportedly said, 'I'm very heavily armed and dangerous so you better call police.'

The manager told FOX4 that's exactly what he did as the man went to his red sedan that had Arkansas plates. He said he saw the suspect then drive toward 110th Street and Cerner.

Police eventually caught up with the man near State Avenue and Village West. When he aimed a semi-automatic rifle at police and fired five to six times, police shot and killed him.

When FOX4 asked if police could confirm the crimes the man committed police said, “We can’t confirm if anyone has been shot, anyone has been killed,” KCK officer Jonathan Westbrook said.

39.115531 -94.626787