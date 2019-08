OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Police say Silvia Pearson left her home Monday morning, but she never came home.

“This is extremely out of character for her,” police said.

Pearson is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

If you know where she is or have seen her, please call Overland Park police at (913)344-8750.