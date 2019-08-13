Shake Shack sets opening day for Leawood location with some unique frozen treats

LEAWOOD, Kan. — We knew it was coming, but the opening of the metro’s newest Shake Shack may come sooner than you were expecting.

Officials with the modern-day burger joint have announced a new restaurant will be opening in Leawood on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. Located at 5200 W. 119th Street, the new restaurant is part of the Town Center Plaza area in Leawood.

The new store will offer all of the classics as well as a few new treats. A press release from the company states the location will sport three new flavors of frozen custard concretes, including Cookie Crumble, S’Mores and Pie Oh My, made with real pie from Ashleigh’s Bake Shop.

The release also states that the store will donate 5 percent of all of its profits to Children’s Mercy. Both the donations and the new custard treats will continue indefintiely, Meg Castranova, manager of brand communications, told FOX4.

Last year, Shake Shack had its first store’s grand opening in the Plaza. At that time, they had already planned this Kansas location.