Shooting near 37th and Benton leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

Posted 9:17 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, August 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left one man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. near 37th and Benton, according to KCPD dispatch.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new details become available both on air and online.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

