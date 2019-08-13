× Shooting near 37th and Benton leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left one man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. near 37th and Benton, according to KCPD dispatch.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.