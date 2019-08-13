Two victims suffer critical injuries after double shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people were shot Tuesday night in KCK, leaving both with critical injuries, police say.

The double shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near Douglas Avenue and 15th Street.

No suspect information has been released at this time, and details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

