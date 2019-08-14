Arnie the sloth has finally made his way to his Kansas City Zoo exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ve been waiting. And waiting. And waiting some more.

But that’s just a sloth’s nature. And now, the day has arrived. Arnie is in his exhibit.

“It seems like we’ve been waiting forever to welcome our new sloth to the Kansas City Zoo, but our slow-moving friend is now getting used to his new home in the Discovery Barn,” Kimberly D. Romary, director of marketing for the zoo, said in a statement.

FOX4 first reported a sloth was coming to the Kansas City Zoo on July 25. At the time, Arnie was in quarantine as zoo officials acclimated the sloth and prepared his exhibit.

Arnie is a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth who came from the Biodome in Montreal, Sean Putney, chief zoological officer, said. The species hails from South America.

Why is he named Arnie?

“A generous, long-time Zoo donor has given him the moniker Arenal, named after a volcano in Costa Rica,” Romary said. “He will go by the nickname Arnie.”

Putney said that, while they need to get used to taking care of one sloth for now, they are interested in finding a mate for Arnie in the future.