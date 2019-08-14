× Body located in Benton County, Arkansas is missing Overland Park woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Officials say they have found the body of a missing Overland Park woman, whose husband was the subject of an officer involved shooting in KCK Tuesday morning.

FBI officials announced Wednesday that Sylvia Ann Ussery-Pearson’s body was found in Benton County, Arkansas.

“It has not turned out the way we had hoped, FBI Chief Frank Donchez said.

Her family filed a missing person’s report for her on Monday saying she had left home earlier that day with her estranged husband. Throughout the day the family was trying to contact her.

Monday night, police pinged her phone somewhere in rural Cass County, Missouri.

Police attempted to contact her husband, 51-year-old Charles Roy Pearson, from Lenexa. Between 1-2 Tuesday morning, he agreed to interview police. Police searched his car and home, then he left.

On Tuesday, he told family he was suicidal.

Charles Roy Pearson was shot and killed by KCK police after shooting at them. He had told a hotel manager at Country Inn & Suites in the Village West area that he had killed his wife and was headed to Legends Outlets with an assault rifle.

No police officers were injured in the shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon that they were assisting Overland Park police in locating Silvia Pearson and were searching rural areas of Cass County, south of Harrisonville but officials left the scene late Tuesday night.

A note was found in Charles Roy Pearson’s Lenexa home that detailed where her body could be.

“Two takeaways in my opinion is domestic violence continues to be a problem in this country,” Donchez said. “It’s a problem we face as a country and as law enforcement. We need to continue to work on that problem.

Donchecz also said that in the tragic ending of Charles Roy Pearson, we need to do more for our veterans.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

