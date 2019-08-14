Bonner Springs police investigating suspicious package found inside Walmart

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs police are investigating a suspicious package Wednesday night at the town’s Walmart.

Police said the suspicious package was found just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart near Kansas Avenue and K-7.

Officials safely evacuated the store and placed it on lockdown while crews investigate.

A Bonner Springs police spokesperson said Overland Park’s bomb squad is on scene, helping with the investigation, but they are still working to determine what the package is.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.