Crime Commission collecting ideas for anti-gun initiatives through $75K grant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kiddie Depot has been on the corner of 35th Street and Woodland Avenue for just over a year.

Although its owners are doing all they can to ensure the kids and employees inside are safe, they'd like to see the city do the same for the surrounding area.

"We still have a lot of children down here that still need that fighting chance," Penny McCant said.

She and her husband Myron McCant's daycare serves dozens of kids throughout the day. It's open 24 hours, seven days a week.

They love the location of their daycare -- but they believe it could be better.

"What me and my husband would like to see is for the police department to be more involved," McCant said.

The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission wants to see that happen, too. It plans to use $75,000 worth of grant money to implement Project Safe Neighborhood. It's an anti-gun violence initiative that will launch in October.

It'll target the area from Troost to Swope Parkway and St. John to E. 85th Street.

"Once you set up a target area, now you can establish a baseline of 'OK, there's been this many homicides.' And then two years from now when the grants over, how many homicides? Did we have an impact?" the commission's Vice President Barry Mayer said.

Right now, the commission is requesting proposals for crime prevention programs from the community. The Department of Justice will choose who receives the money.

For McCant, this is just the thing she'd like to see.

"Criminals don't like it when they see police officers. They tend to move elsewhere," McCant said.

KCMCC is in the process of collecting plans from different organizations. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30. If you'd like to apply for the grant, contact Barry Mayer at bmayer@kc-crime.org.