He or she: Couple travels to Training Camp in hopes Travis Kelce will reveal what it will be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joe has brought out record crowds this year and among those crowds was one couple hoping to get the Chiefs involved in their gender reveal.

"He or she, will Travis Kelce tell me?"

Mack Carter and Nicole Muehlvach held up the catchy sign at training camp Tuesday in hopes of catching the tight end's eye.

The couple was hopeful Kelce would walk over after practice, which is when some players sign autographs, and open the envelope.

They said they even had a football that he could write on to tell them the baby's gender.

Because Kelce was focused on football and practice, the letter went unopened.

"She wanted to keep it a secret the whole time, but I've been hounding her," Carter said. "She said this is the only way I can find out what it is before it's born."

The understanding couple said they will now wait until the baby is born to find out its gender.