Hy-Vee looking into card data breach at fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants,

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that they are investigating a security incident involving their payment processing systems at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants

Hy-Vee said they are investigating the incident with the help of leading cybersecurity firms and have also notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.

“Our investigation is focused on card transactions at our fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants, which include our Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates,” the company said in a release Wednesday.

The company went on to say that based on their preliminary investigation, they believe payment card transactions that were swiped or inserted on these systems, which are used at their front-end checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine & spirits locations, floral departments, clinics and all other food service areas, as well as transactions processed through Aisles Online, are not involved.

No further details have been provided at this time.