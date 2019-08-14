Less sunflowers expected this year at popular Lawrence farm

Posted 7:51 pm, August 14, 2019, by

LAWRENCE, Kan. — What should be a field of blooming sunflowers is anything but at a popular Lawrence farm.

The owners of Grinter’s Sunflower Farm off of Stillwater Road say the weather ruined this year’s spectacle.

The couple wrote on Facebook saying the 100-plus days we saw back in July baked the ground creating a hard crust.

The sunflowers apparently couldn’t break through and basically steamed-cooked underground.

The Grinters planted more seeds Wednesday morning.

They say you might be able to catch a few sunflowers by Labor Day. They’re hoping for a more successful bloom the first week of October.

Grinter’s Sunflower Farm 2018

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.