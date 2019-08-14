× Less sunflowers expected this year at popular Lawrence farm

LAWRENCE, Kan. — What should be a field of blooming sunflowers is anything but at a popular Lawrence farm.

The owners of Grinter’s Sunflower Farm off of Stillwater Road say the weather ruined this year’s spectacle.

The couple wrote on Facebook saying the 100-plus days we saw back in July baked the ground creating a hard crust.

The sunflowers apparently couldn’t break through and basically steamed-cooked underground.

The Grinters planted more seeds Wednesday morning.

They say you might be able to catch a few sunflowers by Labor Day. They’re hoping for a more successful bloom the first week of October.