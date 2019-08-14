Mahomes’ face will be on hood of NASCAR race car this weekend in Bristol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going racing this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee. Well, a picture of him will be.

The Chiefs’ star quarterback will have his face on the hood of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Gray Gaulding’s car.

From how far away could @PatrickMahomes throw a football into the window of @graygaulding’s #XfinitySeries No. 08? pic.twitter.com/9dRaP5FALt — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) August 14, 2019

The 21-year-old driver will race the No. 8 Chevrolet on Friday night in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“If You Ain’t First You’re Last,” Mahomes tweeted Tuesday night with a video of Gaulding’s team Panini America wrapping the design on the car.

Mahomes said in a tweet that they ‘ll be auctioning off the hood for his charity “15 and Mahomies,” which is dedicated to improving the lives of children by supporting initiatives that focus on health, wellness and communities in need of resources.

Gaulding told Mahomes, “I’ll do the driving on the track for Panini America, you do the driving on the field.”