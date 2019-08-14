× Man drowns in western Kansas pond, identified

SYRACUSE, Kan. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old man drowned in a public pond near Syracuse.

The sheriff says the body of Joaquin Vazquez Hernandez, of Syracuse, was recovered from Sam’s Pond Tuesday evening, Aug. 13. The pond is located a mile south of Syracuse on Highway K-29.

Emergency responders were called about 2 p.m. Tuesday after Hernandez went underwater in the pond and didn’t resurface. His body was found before 6 p.m., with the help of sonar equipment.

KAKE-TV reports people near the pond tried unsuccessfully to rescue the man.