Overland Park will hold news conference to give update on missing woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The search continues for a missing Overland Park woman whose husband was shot and killed by police Tuesday, just moments before he said he killed her.

Overland Park police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to issue an update.

Sylvia Pearson hasn't been seen since Monday morning. Her family said that's out of character.

Then later Tuesday morning, a man with a rifle, identified as her husband, Charles Pearson, opened fire on KCK police.

Not long before he was killed, he'd told a nearby hotel manager that he had killed his wife and planned to shoot up The Legends. The manager called the police.

When Pearson shot at them five or six times, and police fired back, killing him.

Throughout the day, police searched at least one, perhaps multiple, homes where the two have lived, investigating the case.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Cass County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was helping Overland Park police search for Sylvia Pearson near a pond on rural property owned by Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

They used a boat with side sonar scanner, but just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, investigators left that scene without finding anything. They wouldn't talk about what brought them to that exact spot.

That leaves Overland Park police with a missing persons case.

She's described as approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 146 pounds.

If you know where she is or have seen her, please call Overland Park police at 913-344-8750.

