Panamanian chicken empanada

Ingredients:

1 package of Empanada Goya Disc

1/2 teaspoon achiote seeds, also called annatto seeds

1/4 pound ground chicken

1 garlic, minced

1 onion, finely diced

1/4 cup finely diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped, seeded tomato

1/2 tablespoon tomato paste

1/4 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

Step 1

Prepare the Filling: In a medium skillet, heat the oil. Add the achiote seeds and cook over moderately high heat until the seeds darken and the oil is orange, about 1 minute. Discard the seeds. Add the ground beef to the skillet and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until no pink remains, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, onion and bell pepper and cook over moderate heat until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato, tomato paste and chicken stock and simmer over moderate heat until the liquid has nearly evaporated, about 3 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and season with salt and pepper. Let cool.

Step 2

Fill on one side of the disc with 2 tablespoon of meat. Fold the dough over to enclose the filling and crimp the edges with a fork to seal.

Step 3

In a deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of oil to 350°. Fry 4 empanadas at a time, turning once, until browned and crisp, 2 minutes.

 

