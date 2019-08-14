× Police identify teen killed in KCK shooting near Douglas Ave. and 15th Street

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have now identified the teenager who was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near Douglas Avenue and 15th Street in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood.

Detectives said the teen, identified as 17-year-old Jo’shawn Garrett, of KCK, and a man, not identified, were both sitting in a car when someone in another car drove up alongside and started shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time, and details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.