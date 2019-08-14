× Teen shot while sitting in car in KCK dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say the teenager who was shot Tuesday night has died from their injuries.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near Douglas Avenue and 15th Street.

Detectives said the teen and a man were both sitting in a car when another car drove up alongside and started shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time, and details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police have not yet identified the teen either.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

39.115531 -94.626787