2 men charged in connection to shooting in Raymore Walmart parking lot

RAYMORE, Mo. — Two men are facing charges for a shooting last week in the parking lot of a Raymore Walmart store that left one man injured.

Joseph Sampson and Scott McRoy each face six felony charges, including accessory to assault and armed criminal action. Neither man is in custody and warrants are out for their arrest.

According to court documents, on Aug. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Foxwood Dr. in Raymore.

When they arrived, they found the victim, an adult man, shot in his right shoulder and left thigh. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his gunshot injuries as well as a cut on the back of his scalp.

At the hospital, the victim told police that he had just finished shopping when his friend, McRoy, pulled up next to him in a silver car. He got into the passenger seat and was “pistol whipped” by Sampson, who was in the back seat.

Then, the victim said, Sampson shot him when he went to get out of the car. Sampson and McRoy then allegedly fled the scene in a silver, late 2000’s VW Passat.

The victim believes that McRoy had set him up to be robbed.

Two days later, Sampson allegedly led Overland Park police on a chase through a residential area when they tried to arrest him on an unrelated felony warrant.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Sampson or McRoy, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

