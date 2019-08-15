20-year-old KC man sentenced to less than 3 years in deadly shooting at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 20-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in a motel shootout in Lawrence that killed one man and injured two others.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Shawn Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 32 months for robbery.

Smith was originally charged with first-degree felony murder and several other counts in the September 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, and the wounding of two other men. The shooting happened while two groups of friends were drinking and smoking marijuana at a Motel 6. Each group accused the other of trying to rob them, sparking the shooting.

Two other co-defendants from Kansas City, Kansas, previously were convicted of voluntary manslaughter and other charges in the case.

