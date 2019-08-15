× 27-year veteran of KCKPD named interim chief as search begins for Terry Zeigler’s replacement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 27 year veteran with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been named interim chief as the search begins for a new police chief after KCKPD Chief Terry Zeigler announced his retirement last month.

Unified Government County Administrator Doug Bach announced Thursday the appointment of Deputy Police Chief Michael York as KCKPD’s interim chief of police.

York will lead the department after Zeigler retires in September until a permanent chief is hired.

York joined KCKPD in 1992 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to detective in 1998, promoted to captain in 2007 and major in 2012. He advanced to the role of assistant chief in 2016 and deputy chief in 2017, according to the UG.

“Deputy Chief York is long-time veteran of the KCK Police Department and has served the community for nearly 30 years with distinction,” Bach said. “He will be a strong leader of the department until a permanent chief is hired.”

Bach says he intends to launch a national search with the goal of hiring a permanent police chief in 2020.

Zeigler announced in July he would be retiring from the department in September after four-and a-half years as chief. The announcement came as questions remain about allegations that Zeigler got a sweetheart deal to live in a county owned lake home and double dipped by taking time off to work on the home.

The police chief told FOX4 he’s done nothing wrong and that he has not seen the report from KBI.