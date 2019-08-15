476-foot racing water slides coming to Oceans of Fun for 2020 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun has unveiled plans to build a massive new slide for Oceans of Fun park goers who want to crush their friends and family in a watery race to the bottom.

The RipTide Raceway is scheduled to be built in the Oceans of Fun off-season and debut in 2020, according to a press release from the park’s public relations manager, Chris Foshee.

“It’s going to replace Diamond Head,” Foshee told FOX4. “[Diamond Head] was an original slide that debuted with the park in 1982. Every ride has a lifeline and this one’s come to an end, but out with the old, in with the new and we are excited to bring something new and exciting for our guests to enjoy next summer.”

Diamond Head was an attraction with three separate slides each more than 300 feet long. The new slides are expected to be longer and accommodate an additional slider.

The four-lane, 476-foot-long slide will be built as a racing slide. Park goers will start five stories up on foam mats. Racers will jump into tunnels head first, speed around a 360-degree horizontal loop and finally splash down after a final drop.

The slide will be built by White Water. The 2019 Ocean’s of Fun season ends on Sept. 2.