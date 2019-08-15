‘A big impact’: Groundbreaking ceremony held for new grocery store in downtown KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's been a long time coming, but people who live in downtown KCK will soon have a new neighborhood grocery store to call their own.

Right now, folks who live in eastern KCK said they have to travel at least 20 minutes to a store that sells fresh produce.

"I believe because of the disparities in health, we need quality produce to come into the neighborhood," KCK resident Sarah Armwood-Moses said.

But that'll change soon.

On Thursday the city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Merc Co+Op. It's a community-owned grocery store with affordable food options.

"It means a lot. It means that people who want to have access to a variety of foods of whatever income that he or she has is budgeted for food," KCK resident Elnora Tellis Jefferson said.

The store will sell fresh and prepared food. There will also be a space for community classes.

With the new grocery store coming soon and other developments downtown, those who live in KCK feel the city's taking another step in the right direction.

"I see the quality of what's happening. It's really going to be a big impact," Armwood-Moses said.

KCK Mayor David Alvey predicts a big economic boom.

"We expect to see even more residents. We expect to see more retail, more jobs. It's just a great sign," Alvey said.

Construction of this project begins later this month. The co-op will open its doors late spring or early summer of next year.

The store will be located on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 5th Street. The Unified Government is putting $7 million into the project.