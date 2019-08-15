Convicted sex offender charged in Jackson County with molesting another child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who spent years in prison for child molestation is again behind bars for allegedly touching children.

James Wingate, 35, is charged with three felony counts of statutory sodomy involving a child less than 12-years-old.

According to court documents, in 2016, Wingate allegedly sexually assaulted a young boy and threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

The victim disclosed the alleged assault to his mother In Oct. 2018.

When interviewed by police, Wingate denied the allegations at first, but later admitted to touching the boy when the two were playing video games. Wingate allegedly told detectives that his sex drive is high and that is what makes him behave this way.

Wingate was released from prison in 2015, after serving time for the molestation of a 7-year-old girl in 2007.

He’s currently being held in the Jackson County jail on $100,000 bond.