Kansas City police searching for missing 32-year-old man in need of medication

Posted 3:52 pm, August 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 32-year-old man who is in need of medication.

Christopher McCall was last seen Wednesday around 8 p.m. when he stopped by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G headquarters in Mound City.

His clothing and car were later found behind KCPD’s Shoal Creek station on N.E. Pleasant Valley Road on Wednesday night.

Police said McCall has a mental illness and needs his medication. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 200 pounds. Further physical description was not provided.

Anyone who sees McCall is asked to call 911.

