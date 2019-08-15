Platte Woods residents irked by road project that’s now come to a standstill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE WOODS, Mo. -- A lot of Northland residents vented their frustrations over a stalled road project Thursday night.

A portion of N.W. 72nd Street has been closed for repaving since late May, and for the last five weeks, you could say the project has hit a road block.

On Thursday night, residents finally figured out why.

The original bid to repave the portion of 72nd Street, just east of Interstate 29 and along the Kansas City border, came in at around $300,000.

But when contractors tore up the old pavement, they discovered the soil beneath the road is very unstable. They'll have to dig it all out and replace it with a better foundation.

That puts the price tag closer to $900,000. KCMO Public Works is trying to negotiate some middle ground with the contractor.

Although Platte Woods residents appreciated the mayor's update, the owner of a nearby Sinclair gas station said he's afraid he'll go out of business if the stalled project continues.

Max Ahmed said his business can't handle long delays to haggle over the price tag of the project.

"Terrible. It's very depressing. Business has gone down in the last three months, more than 50%. It's hard to pay bills," Ahmed said.

He's not the only one who's feeling the affects.

"It's incredibly frustrating to get tires that have to have nails pulled out of them," said Mary Beth Fisher, who lives on 72nd Street. "That's been an expense after new tires."

At Thursday night's meeting, the mayor of Platte Woods said he's still hoping the roads will reopen around Thanksgiving.

He's hoping that between Platte Woods, Platte County Inc. and KCMO Public Works, they'll be able to agree on a price tag for this project by the end of the week.

But it's a popular corner in the Northland, and this closure is affecting school buses, emergency vehicles, mail routes and garbage trucks. So the people here are hoping the construction crews will be back to work as soon as possible.