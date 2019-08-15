× Police identify two men who were found dead inside Independence home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have now identified the two men who were found dead inside a home in Independence earlier this week.

At around 9:30 Monday night, Independence officers responded to a home near Devonshire Place and Pembroke Crescent on a welfare check.

They then located two men, identified as 51-year-old Brian W. Ortez and 63-year-old Gary L. Brownfield, both from Independence, dead inside the home.

Police said the incident still remains under investigation.