Stay Weather Aware: Rain and storm chances return

Police identify two men who were found dead inside Independence home

Posted 1:43 pm, August 15, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have now identified the two men who were found dead inside a home in Independence earlier this week.

At around 9:30 Monday night, Independence officers responded to a home near Devonshire Place and Pembroke Crescent on a welfare check.

They then located two men, identified as 51-year-old Brian W. Ortez and 63-year-old Gary L. Brownfield, both from Independence, dead inside the home.

Police said the incident still remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.